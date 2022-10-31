 
entertainment
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute
Helen Skelton gets ‘Halved’ over financial dispute

Helen Skelton is dealing with another setback over a financial dispute as she has seen her TV company halve in value in the past year.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, started her firm Skelton Productions Limited, to manage income from her television work, and despite having assets of £434,000, now owes £265,000 to creditors.

It comes just weeks after it was revealed that a property firm The Strictly Come Dancing star set up with her husband Richie has been threatened with closure after it failed to file legally required accounts.

According to Companies House documents, Skelton Productions Limited, owned entirely by Helen, saw it's worth slide from £348,305 to £168,960 in the 12 months to October last year.

While the business still has healthy assets of nearly £434,000, including £378,195 in cash, it owes creditors £265,818, reducing its overall worth.

The document shows that in 2021, she paid £37,350 in Corporation Tax – so her income was around five times that sum, but in the previous 12-month period, she paid the tax office £94,039, meaning she earned more than £470,000.

Helen previously appeared downcast after discovering ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton forced to 'up her game' by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’

Prince Harry ‘resisting’ book tour on every turn? ‘Take a risk!’
Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots

Jennifer Lopez flaunts elegant ‘Mrs.’ necklace in latest Instagram shots
Nicola Peltz confirms Brooklyn Beckham will appear in 'Lola James': Deets inside

Nicola Peltz confirms Brooklyn Beckham will appear in 'Lola James': Deets inside
Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’

Brad Pitt was ditched by Emily Ratajkowski for ‘hotter’ guy: ‘Real kick in the teeth’
Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

Will Johnny Depp reprise his role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?
Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'

Prince Harry was never 'Spare' in royal family: 'most popular next to Queen'
Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

Kanye West asking Kim Kardashian for money after losing $2 bn amid controversy?

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’

‘Unkind’ Prince Harry attacking King Charles is ‘derogatory’
The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life

The Firm set 'code' for palace staff after Harry, Meghan exited royal life
‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

‘The Crown’ season 5 teases Queen’s Ruby Jubilee speech amid ‘rewriting history’ claims

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account

O.J. Simpson requests Elon Musk to verify his Twitter account