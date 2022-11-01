 
entertainment
Tom Brady focusing on 'being a dad' after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady focusing on being 'a dad' after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady is focusing on his children as he finalises divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Speaking about his goals ahead, the sportsman confessed on Sirius XM: “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home."

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

He continued, “So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

 Tom and Gisele share kids Jack, 15 and Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 together.

