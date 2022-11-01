 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Meghan Markle 'roleplaying' with the Royal Family, nobody knows truth

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

 Meghan Markle should not be judged for her choices, says Rachel Lugo from The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Lugo believes that Meghan is 'playing a role' in her life with the Royal Family. 

"I stay very impartial to that because no one ever really knows because you can't tell what the press are saying whether it's right.

"There are always two sides, we all loved her when she was in Suits and it's almost like that was a role she was playing and she was then put into the other role with the family."

Speaking further about the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, Lugo added: "I just hope the two brothers become close again because something could happen at any time and it's just very sad when families become fractured, there's not much you can't talk through, and apologise for."

