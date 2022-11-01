Emilia Clarke will be leading upcoming movie 'An Ideal Wife'

Emilia Clarke will be portraying Constance Lloyd, Oscar Wilde's wife, in upcoming movie, An Ideal Wife, per Variety.

Directed by Sophie Hyde, the movie will shed light on the author who was also a feminist activist who took part in he dress reform movement, which campaigned to allow women to dress in comfortable clothing rather than the stifling Victorian dresses of the era, the outlet detailed.

Lloyd married Wilde in 1884 and the couple shared two sons named Cyril and Vyvyan. Wilde was an absent parent which led Llyod to have more responsibilities.

However, after Wilde received a two-year prison term for homosexuality in 1895, which was still illegal at the time (it would only be decriminalised in England and Wales in 1967), Lloyd moved to Switzerland with their children, and distanced them from the writer. However, the couple never divorced by Llyod changed her sons’ last names to Holland.

An accomplished writer, Lloyd published two children’s books and would serve as a contributor to newspapers and journals. In her role as an activist, she was a firm believer and campaigner for the progressive dress reform movement. Lloyd died in 1898 at the age of 40 while living in Genoa, Italy with both sons.

The project is being produced by Olivier Delbosc at Paris-based Curiosa Films (Stars at Noon), Chris Curling (Falling) at Zephyr Films in the U.K. and Matthew Gledhill (Madame) at Wheelhouse Productions.

Along with An Ideal Wife, Clarke will be seen in her upcoming role in the highly anticipated MCU and Disney+ series, Secret Invasion.