Meghan Markle says Archie is 'multidimensional' child: 'Part of legacy'

Meghan Markle will fully support her kids in their career choices, she affirms.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, the Duchess of Sussex admitted that she will happily let her children choose the entertainment industry, if they think it is the right path for them.

Meghan shares kids Archie and Lilibet Diana with husband Prince Harry.

"When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy.



"They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations.

"There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit."

Meghan added that she wants Lilibet to be "educated and smart", and added she wants her children to "carve out their own path".

She continued: "We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are."