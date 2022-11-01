 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner ‘staying strong’ amid Travis Scott cheating scandal

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

File Footage 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ‘confident’ about their relationship amid allegations that the rapper cheated on the reality TV star with Rojean Kar.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Kylie Cosmetics owner is “staying strong” after Kar accused her beau of infidelity while standing by him throughout amid the ongoing issues.

“There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have,” the source said.

The Love Galore hitmaker is “100 percent” present for the family as the insider stated that he “is by Kylie and the kids’ side whenever he’s not working.”

“Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way.”

Earlier this month, Kar took to Instagram to accuse Scott of cheating and lying which the rapper later denied in a social media post of his own.

The source shared that the claims from the model and other women about Scott being unfaithful are “always shocking” but they don’t bother the couple.

“He was fast to deny the rumor because he has nothing to hide. There’s always a false narrative being spread about him and he will continue to deny,” the source shared.


More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish, beau Jesse Rutherford spark backlash over ‘sick, twisted’ Halloween costumes

Billie Eilish, beau Jesse Rutherford spark backlash over ‘sick, twisted’ Halloween costumes
‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons

‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West ensures to reflect King Charles’ affection to his sons
Kate Middleton’s last-minute dash for kids’ Halloween costume

Kate Middleton’s last-minute dash for kids’ Halloween costume
Henry Cavill on Superman: 'I have a very close connection'

Henry Cavill on Superman: 'I have a very close connection'
Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham ‘greeted one another with averted eyes’ at PFW show

Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham ‘greeted one another with averted eyes’ at PFW show
Jennifer Aniston gets into Halloween spirit with Sandra Bullock

Jennifer Aniston gets into Halloween spirit with Sandra Bullock
Prince Harry is ‘tortured’ about release of Spare

Prince Harry is ‘tortured’ about release of Spare
Prince Harry labelled as ‘victim’ of ‘therapeutic era’

Prince Harry labelled as ‘victim’ of ‘therapeutic era’
Kendall Jenner spoofs her viral cucumber moment for Halloween

Kendall Jenner spoofs her viral cucumber moment for Halloween
Meghan Markle’s key role in Prince Harry memoir Spare disclosed

Meghan Markle’s key role in Prince Harry memoir Spare disclosed
Matthew Perry hopes ‘Friends’ co-stars read his bombshell memoir

Matthew Perry hopes ‘Friends’ co-stars read his bombshell memoir