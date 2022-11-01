 
entertainment
Kate Middleton shares rare glimpse of framed family portraits in latest video

Kate Middleton gave fans an intimate glimpse of heartwarming family pictures displayed in the background of her office in latest video clip.

The Princess of Wales, 40, shared a new video on Sunday in support of Addiction Awareness Week – starting from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7.

Kate delivered the message as patron of The Forward Trust. Royal fans noticed that in the background of the video, three family photos; featuring Prince William, 40, and their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and four-year-old Prince Louis, were placed on a table behind her.


The frames were placed along with some fresh flowers and a lamp in her office. The first framed photo featured William and Kate's royal visit to Pakistan in October 2019.

In the candid photo, the Wales couple was seen exchanging a sweet glance at each other while sporting traditional feathered headwear during a stop in the Kalash village.

Another frame on the table was an adorable portrait from George and Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2019.

The third and final picture of the royal was from the family's 2020 Christmas card, taken in their family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

