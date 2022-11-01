Kate Middleton to excite fans in crucial England World Cup clash amid Meghan-Harry drama

Kate Middleton, patron of the Rugby Football League, will attend crucial England World Cup match as she supports sport close to her heart.



Princess of Wales will grace the Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match on Saturday, as England's men's squad faces off against Papua New Guinea and the women's team takes on Canada.



Prince William's wife was appointed patron of the Rugby Football League in February this year. The role had previously been carried out by Prince Harry, who lost several positions as patron after stepping back from royal life.

Simon Johnson, the chair of the Rugby Football League, said he was "delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron".



Johnson added: "With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous Rugby League town of Wigan.”

Kate is feeling "honoured" to take up the position, saying: "To the England Rugby League teams, I wanted to wish you the very best of luck with your respective World Cup tournaments."

