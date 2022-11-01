Migos rapper Takeoff breathes his last after being shot at age 28

Migos rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, passed away in Houston after being shot over a game of dice.

According to a report by TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper was playing dice at a bowling alley with his uncle Quavo when an altercation broke out and someone shot him.

The rapper was pronounced dead at the scene after he was “shot in the head” during the row as per Daily Mail.

“I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude,” wrote boxer Chris Eubank Jr on Twitter following the devastating news.

“Can’t believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry,” he added.

“Rest in peace to Takeoff, I just spoke to him too,” Twitch streamer Adin Ross penned. “I’m in shock right now, I can’t believe it. I pray to god it’s fake. This shit just ain’t fair bro wtf.”