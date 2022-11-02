 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Chadwick Boseman’s widow breaks silence for the first time since his passing

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Chadwick Boseman’s widow breaks silence for the first time since his passing
Chadwick Boseman’s widow breaks silence for the first time since his passing

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Simone Ledward recently wore her heart on her sleeve and broke down her emotions following the death of the ‘love of her life’.

Boseman’s wife Simone Ledward shared her feelings in an interview with Whoopi Goldberg for a Good Morning America segment.

There, she began by admitting, “It has been the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life. It was COVID, when things were really starting to spiral. And that meant that everybody was in their house, and there was no pressure for anybody to go outside.”

“It seemed like, 'Is this a crazy coincidence that we get to actually be inside, that we get to be here with family -- together? And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time?' We kept that circle real -- our circle was basically a dot.”

During the course of the chat she also addressed some of the more difficult moments in life and admitted she considered Boseman the “great love of her life.”

“I can't believe that I was so lucky,” Simone told Goldberg through tears. “I can't believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too.”

For those unversed, the pair met after Boseman’s stint as James Brown in the 2014 movie Get On Up.

Before concluding she even recounted Boseman’s rise to fame and added, “I met this person who is this wonderful man and he then ended up being a global superstar, And really after Black Panther came out, it did kind of happen overnight.”

More From Entertainment:

Shakira ‘upset’ over rumours Gerard Pique visited her dad in hospital

Shakira ‘upset’ over rumours Gerard Pique visited her dad in hospital

Adele praises fan for taking her name 'perfectly'

Adele praises fan for taking her name 'perfectly'
Meghan Markle talks ‘manic compulsion to be perfect’

Meghan Markle talks ‘manic compulsion to be perfect’
Kanye West loses another lawyer as he’s become ‘unreasonably difficult’ to work with

Kanye West loses another lawyer as he’s become ‘unreasonably difficult’ to work with

Megyn Kelly dubs Meghan Markle ‘liar’ post recent podcast episode

Megyn Kelly dubs Meghan Markle ‘liar’ post recent podcast episode
King Charles III’s ‘volcanic temper’ traces back to his ‘lonely’ childhood

King Charles III’s ‘volcanic temper’ traces back to his ‘lonely’ childhood
Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official on social media

Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official on social media

Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate

Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate
'Wrong' portrayal of Prince William in The Crown blasted

'Wrong' portrayal of Prince William in The Crown blasted
Prince Harry book 'Spare' won't get 'warm welcome' from fans

Prince Harry book 'Spare' won't get 'warm welcome' from fans
Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image

Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image
Migos star Takeoff on band's success: 'I knew I was going to be here'

Migos star Takeoff on band's success: 'I knew I was going to be here'