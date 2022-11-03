 
Royal biographer's outrageous claim about Harry and Meghan dismissed

Royal biographer Lady C claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are separated and agreements to a settlement are in discussion.

She said that she received the information from two different sources. 

Senior royal biographer Angela Levin said she does not believe what Lady C said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

Most of the royal fans also refused to believe that there was something wrong between the royal couple.

