Tim Burton on reuniting with Johnny Depp after Amber Heard trial

Filmmaker Tim Burton says he would be happy to work with his long-time collaborator Johnny Depp again if the right opportunity came along.



Burton, attending the Lucca Comics and Games pop culture festival in Italy to promote his new Netflix series "Wednesday", told Reuters he works with people on a "one at a time" basis.

“I think with anybody, you just, I never work with anybody even with my friends, it’s not like a party so I always would like to try it with him or anybody to kind of go; what is the part? What is the thing? And then is it the right thing, is it the right character? I take things on those basis and no others," he said.

Asked if he would work again with Depp, who is trying to rebuild his career after an ugly defamation fight with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Burton said: "If the right thing was around, sure."

In June, Depp won a near-total victory in his legal battle with Heard, who had accused him of physical abuse. Depp denied hitting her or any other woman.

Two years earlier, Depp lost a libel suit in Britain against the Sun tabloid, which called him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that Depp had repeatedly assaulted Heard. He was soon dropped from "Harry Potter" spinoff franchise "Fantastic Beasts" and largely shunned by Hollywood.

Since his U.S. court victory, Depp has performed music on tour with Jeff Beck and is set to direct "Modigliani," a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.

The actor also is set to play King Louis XV in French film "Jeanne du Barry."

Burton and Depp previously collaborated on "Edward Scissorhands", "Ed Wood", "Sleepy Hollow", "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", "Corpse Bride", "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" and "Alice in Wonderland" and "Dark Shadows". (Reuters)