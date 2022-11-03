King Charles had major crush on THIS actress: 'My only pinup'

King Charles III held immense infatuation towards actress Barbra Streinsand.

His Majesty once admitted that the star was his only 'pinup', as per new biography "The King: The Life of Charles III."

“People look at me in amazement when I say she is devastatingly attractive with a great deal of sex appeal,” the royal once wrote.

He became fascinated actress during is time at Cambridge University.

Author Christopher Anderson further writes: “A personal favorite: the soundtrack from the 1968 film for which she won an Academy Award, ‘Funny Girl."

“He saw it three times. A framed photograph of Streisand hung in his rooms at Cambridge and went up on the wall of his bedroom at Buckingham Palace after graduation," the author concluded.

