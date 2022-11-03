Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned to work in Windsor amid reports she was expecting her fourth child with Prince William.



There are reports the Princess is pregnant with her fourth baby, and she and Prince William have informed about the good news to King Charles.

Late Queen Elizabeth was also aware of William and Kate’s fourth pregnancy.

Meanwhile, according to Hello magazine, Kate Middleton has officially returned to royal duties after spending nearly two weeks with family.

She performed her last royal duty on October 15.

In her latest royal duty on Tuesday, Kate Middleton – who is one of the patrons of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales – received the Chief Executive, Amanda Berry, at Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—together.