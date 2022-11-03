 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Kate Middleton returns to work amid pregnancy reports

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned to work in Windsor amid reports she was expecting her fourth child with Prince William.

There are reports the Princess is pregnant with her fourth baby, and she and Prince William have informed about the good news to King Charles.

Late Queen Elizabeth was also aware of William and Kate’s fourth pregnancy.

Meanwhile, according to Hello magazine, Kate Middleton has officially returned to royal duties after spending nearly two weeks with family.

She performed her last royal duty on October 15.

In her latest royal duty on Tuesday, Kate Middleton – who is one of the patrons of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales – received the Chief Executive, Amanda Berry, at Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton and Prince William share three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—together.

More From Entertainment:

Aubrey Plaza joins Marvel's ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Aubrey Plaza joins Marvel's ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles

‘The Crown’ star Dominic West reveals Camilla’s response to his casting as Prince Charles

King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day

King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day
King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch

King Charles likely to use Kate Middleton, Prince William to gain popularity as monarch
Prince Harry memoir ‘snaps’ King Charles’ olive branch in two

Prince Harry memoir ‘snaps’ King Charles’ olive branch in two
King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side

King Charles III expresses desire to be ‘part of solution’ in keeping Commonwealth on side
Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols

Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols
Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut

Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut
Eminem impersonator tries to rob people's identities through a scam

Eminem impersonator tries to rob people's identities through a scam
Kim Kardashian calls herself out for ‘shapeshifter’ tendencies

Kim Kardashian calls herself out for ‘shapeshifter’ tendencies
Kanye West pays settlement to ex-employee who accused him of praising Hitler

Kanye West pays settlement to ex-employee who accused him of praising Hitler