Thursday Nov 03 2022
King Charles III to break Queen’s tradition for Remembrance Day

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

King Charles III is expected to break a royal tradition of his mother Queen Elizabeth II as he gears up to use a different wreath to commemorate those who were lost in the war on Remembrance Sunday.

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have designed their own wreaths for the first time for the ceremony, slated to be held later this year.

"The former Monarch’s wreath was thought to be adorned by approximately 93 poppies while the King’s new one will feature around 50," reported Express.co.uk.

The Telegraph reported that the King’s wreath will have a wide ribbon – referring to his racing colours.

As per the outlet, the Kings’ wreath features purple, red, and gold while Camilla’s wreath will feature her family’s racing colours.

The Queen Consort’s wreath will not be personally laid by the royal but by an equerry. She will stand on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building. 

