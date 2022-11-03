Netflix upcoming 'Elite' season 6 trailer is out now with release date, cast list

Netflix has dropped the trailer of the hit series Elite season 6. The upcoming season of the series will be available on November 18, 2022.

The subject of impending justice is introduced in the series trailer which refers to the incident in Season 5 that resulted in Samuel's passing.

The Elite season 6 trailer which Netflix released on November 2, explores the hard times that Las Encinas faced in a new school year while covering up the horrible events of the past.

The plot of the Spanish series mainly revolves around two class of students, the rich and working-class.

The streaming giant announced in September 2022 that Elite season 6 will debut on November 18, 2022.

cast:

Ander Puig

Carmen Arrufat

Álvaro de Juana

Ana Bokesa

and Álex Pastrana

André Lamoglia,

Valentina Zenere,

Carla Díaz,

Martina Cariddi

Adam Nourou

Manu Ríos

Check out the trailer:

