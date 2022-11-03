 
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Netflix upcoming 'Elite' season 6 trailer is out now with release date, cast list

Netflix upcoming 'Elite' season 6 trailer is out now with release date, cast list

Netflix has dropped the trailer of the hit series Elite season 6. The upcoming season of the series will be available on November 18, 2022.

The subject of impending justice is introduced in the series trailer which refers to the incident in Season 5 that resulted in Samuel's passing.

The Elite season 6 trailer which Netflix released on November 2, explores the hard times that Las Encinas faced in a new school year while covering up the horrible events of the past.

The plot of the Spanish series mainly revolves around two class of students, the rich and working-class. 

The streaming giant announced in September 2022 that Elite season 6 will debut on November 18, 2022.

cast:

  • Ander Puig
  • Carmen Arrufat
  • Álvaro de Juana
  • Ana Bokesa
  • and Álex Pastrana
  • André Lamoglia,
  • Valentina Zenere,
  • Carla Díaz,
  • Martina Cariddi
  • Adam Nourou
  • Manu Ríos

Check out the trailer:

File footage



