Drake joins 21 Savage for fake teasers of Howard Stern interview ahead of ‘Her Loss’ debut

Drake and 21 Savage are gearing up for the release of their collaborative album Her Loss, arriving this Friday (November 4).

Ahead of the album release, the chart-topper rapper unveiled its cover artwork and surprised fans with several fake media promotions.

On Wednesday, the God’s Plan singer, 36, took to his Instagram and posted a video featuring 21 Savage and their band on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

“What’s up, everybody. I appreciate you joining us today, all the audience and everybody at home,” the rapper said. “My name is Drake,” he continued, with 21 Savage then introducing himself.



“This is our Tiny Desk,” Drake said for the whole show, which was a prank. The latest prank came just three days after he issued a post of a Vogue cover on which he and 21 Savage were featured — which was also revealed to be fake.

Meanwhile, NPR reacted to their fake teaser on Twitter. “Let’s do it forreal tho,” the @nprmusic account posted.

Later, the One Dance crooner posted a clip of himself and 21 Savage being interviewed by Howard Stern, ostensibly on Oct. 26.