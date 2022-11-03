 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles snubs Prince Andrew yet again

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

King Charles snubs Prince Andrew yet again

King Charles seemingly snubbed his disgraced brother Prince Andrew as the monarch reunited with his younger siblings for the first time since state funeral of their late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles was joined by Princess Anne and Prince Edward as the royals headed a reception to honour medal winning athletes from Team GB.

The reception was held at Buckingham Palace for athletes from the Olympic and Paralympic teams who won medals at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

King Charles wife Queen Consort Camilla and the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester also joined the trio, however, Prince Andrew was not present.

Later, the palace shared adorable photos from the reception, saying “Tonight at Buckingham Palace, hundreds of medal winners gathered for a reception, hosted by The King and The Queen Consort, joined by The Earl of Wessex @paralympicsgb_official Patron, The Princess Royal @TeamGB President, and The Duke of Gloucester, in celebration of their achievements.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stories ‘too inconsistent’: ‘Its make or break’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stories ‘too inconsistent’: ‘Its make or break’
Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill detail off-screen sibling chemistry

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill detail off-screen sibling chemistry
Gigi Hadid has no intention of introducing daughter Khai to Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid has no intention of introducing daughter Khai to Leonardo DiCaprio

Selena Gomez drops jaws in vibrant purple gown at ‘My Mind & Me’ premiere

Selena Gomez drops jaws in vibrant purple gown at ‘My Mind & Me’ premiere

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘not shying away’ from ‘hard-pressed’ cost of living crisis

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘not shying away’ from ‘hard-pressed’ cost of living crisis
Disney's 'Hercules' live-action will be inspired by TikTok, shares Producer Joe Russo

Disney's 'Hercules' live-action will be inspired by TikTok, shares Producer Joe Russo
Prince Harry ‘scorching the earth’ in attempts to destroy King Charles

Prince Harry ‘scorching the earth’ in attempts to destroy King Charles
Christina Applegate talks filming ‘Dead To Me’ after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate talks filming ‘Dead To Me’ after MS diagnosis
Prince Harry’s ‘life of privilege’ broken down: ‘It’s so unfair!’

Prince Harry’s ‘life of privilege’ broken down: ‘It’s so unfair!’
Drake joins 21 Savage for fake teasers of Howard Stern interview ahead of ‘Her Loss’ debut

Drake joins 21 Savage for fake teasers of Howard Stern interview ahead of ‘Her Loss’ debut
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appear in style in LA amid rumours of marriage troubles

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck appear in style in LA amid rumours of marriage troubles
Netflix series ‘Dead to Me’ trailer of upcoming season 3, release date unveiled

Netflix series ‘Dead to Me’ trailer of upcoming season 3, release date unveiled