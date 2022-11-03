Gigi Hadid has no intention of introducing daughter Khai to Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid does not want to introduce her daughter Khai to her rumoured beau Leonardo DiCaprio so early in their relationship.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the model is not even “considering” it at this point as she is still getting to know the Titanic star.

“It isn’t even on her radar,” the insider said before adding, “Gigi has a career that’s in full swing but being a mom to Khai comes first and foremost at all times.”

“Although Gigi is single again, she’s not about to introduce everyone she meets to her baby girl,” the source added.

The insider went on to explain that introducing the Hollywood hunk to her two-year-old is “just not an option” for Gigi.

“Gigi feels like she would have to be very serious with somebody before she’d even consider bringing anybody around her daughter.”

“She’s extremely protective over Khai,” they added. “Being a mom has completely shifted Gigi’s perspective when it comes to dating.”

The outlet further shared, “It’s not just about her anymore. She has a child, and that baby comes before anybody else in her eyes.”

As for Gigi’s romance with Leonardo, the insider said that the supermodel is in “no rush to get serious” with the actor and “as far as taking it to the next level, it’s going to take a long time before she’s open to that.”