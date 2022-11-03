 
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Kim Kardashian talks Blac Chyna lawsuit: ‘What if I’m hated?

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian has just shared some insights into their lawsuit against Blac Chyna.

Kim weighed in on everything in the latest episode of The Kardashians confessional, on Hulu.

Kim was the first to bring up the topic and recounted, “She had a restraining order against my brother? How could they even do a show together if there's a restraining order and they physically can't stand next to each other?”

Before concluding she also referenced fears surrounding biasness and admitted, “I definitely am really nervous because I know, in a lot of the justice reform work that I'm in, is that when a jury's involved, there's no telling how people will side.

“Even if you have the truth on your side, and you believe in your team, you have no idea what the outcome is gonna be.” 

