Thursday Nov 03 2022
Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry has been seemingly trying to make himself “more relatable” to secure support from the public as Meghan Markle continues to face backlash over her claims on podcast Archetypes.

Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi spoke on the latest episode of Royally Us to weigh in on the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming book Spare.

“This whole back is about normalising and humanising this man that we've, sort of, had on a pedestal for 35, almost 40 years,” Christine said.

She noted that amid the backlash, Harry appears to be wanting to make people think “we have more in common than you think" and "really wants to be relatable".

She added: "I'm worried he's missing the mark.

"Not only is the title, alone, poignant but the description that they chose to use."

Christine added that she was “overwhelmed” to see the title and cover of Harry’s memoir.

“I was underwhelmed. It felt very common, he just looked very normal."

She added that "looking back on his statement", that is "exactly what he wants".

