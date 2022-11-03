Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'

Meghan Markle has asked her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to appear on her Archetypes podcast during the Duchess' recent visit to the UK, according to a royal commentator.



Royal expert Neil Sean, speaking on a recent episode on his YouTube channel, claimed that the Princess of Wales could soon join the Duchess of Sussex on her podcast.

Sean said: "While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes.



He added: "It, kind of, makes sense if you think. In Meghan's eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance."



Mr Sean claimed that Meghan's team reportedly felt this was a "good move", particularly "ratings-wise".



"We're not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales, but according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing. If you recall back with that particular interview, she claimed that she was willing to forgive and move forward," he added.

He noted that Meghan, and the team at Spotify, are "yet to hear back", although Meghan "understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot [Prize]."

However, some fans and royal experts believe that Prince William's wife Kate Middleton will never become a part of Meghan's controversy as the new Princess of Wales is focusing on her royal duties and winning hearts with her people-friendly activities.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, dogged by rumours of a rift between them, previously spoke and thanked to members of the public for their support following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.