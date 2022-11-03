 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

A royal commentator has claimed that King Charles III wants focus on himself, and won't allow anyone to steal his thunder.

Royal commentator Afua Hagan, speaking on TalkTV, suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be sidelined at the King Charles' coronation.

She added: "The new monarch will "want to focus of the day to be on himself and obviously, Queen Camilla".

Ms Hagan thinks that Meghan and Harry would ideally attend, simply, "as family".

Meghan and Harry's attendance at King Charles III's coronation next year still remains unknown as it will take place on same date of the couple's son Archie's fourth birthday. Fans of Lilibet's parents expressed their anger at the chosen date.

According to some, the date would likely have been chosen was not necessarily in any connection to Harry and Meghan's son's birthday, but simply that it fit the calendar.

