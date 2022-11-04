Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years

Selena Gomez has recently addressed mental health struggles over the last few years in her latest interview ahead of new documentary My Mind and Me.



Speaking with Rolling Stone for December cover issue, the singer shared she thought about taking her own life in past few years after suffering from bipolar disorder and psychosis.

“I thought the world would be better if I wasn't there,” said Selena, adding that she had never “attempted suicide”.

Talking about seeking therapy, the singer revealed that she “sought help at four treatment centres” for mental ailments including depression, anxiety and psychosis.

“I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad,” explained the 30-year-old.

The songstress told outlet, “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation.”

“It just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn't want anyone to talk to me,” noted the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Selena revealed that her friends “would bring food not knowing what was truly going on”.

“Sometimes it was weeks I'd be in bed… to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath,” added the singer-songwriter.