 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Selena Gomezs shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years
Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years

Selena Gomez has recently addressed mental health struggles over the last few years in her latest interview ahead of new documentary My Mind and Me.

Speaking with Rolling Stone for December cover issue, the singer shared she thought about taking her own life in past few years after suffering from bipolar disorder and psychosis.

“I thought the world would be better if I wasn't there,” said Selena, adding that she had never “attempted suicide”.

Talking about seeking therapy, the singer revealed that she “sought help at four treatment centres” for mental ailments including depression, anxiety and psychosis.

“I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad,” explained the 30-year-old.

The songstress told outlet, “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation.”

“It just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn't want anyone to talk to me,” noted the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Selena revealed that her friends “would bring food not knowing what was truly going on”.

“Sometimes it was weeks I'd be in bed… to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath,” added the singer-songwriter.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children

Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to expand their brood?
Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside

Rapper Future spent millions on luxury property in Miami: Deets inside
Prince Harry's deal to write memoir revealed

Prince Harry's deal to write memoir revealed
Billie Eilish looks fresh-faced after a workout in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish looks fresh-faced after a workout in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian looks incredible as she steps out in sporty red coat in NYC

Kim Kardashian looks incredible as she steps out in sporty red coat in NYC
'Commoner' Meghan Markle accused of lying, ripping on royal family

'Commoner' Meghan Markle accused of lying, ripping on royal family
Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic

Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic
King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder

King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder
Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions

Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions
Gigi Hadid having 'fun dating Leonardo DiCaprio': Report

Gigi Hadid having 'fun dating Leonardo DiCaprio': Report