Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown admits she shares a unique bond with Henry Cavill.



The 18-year-old told Deadline that Cavill has put 'terms and conditions' on her conduct with him.

The duo plays brother and sister on Netflix's Enola Holmes 2.

“With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions,” Brown told the outlet.



“I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like, ‘Understood.'”

“With the ‘Stranger Things’ kids, it’s different,” Brown said about her famous pals. “There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

