 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown admits she shares a unique bond with Henry Cavill.

The 18-year-old told Deadline that Cavill has put 'terms and conditions' on her conduct with him.

The duo plays brother and sister on Netflix's Enola Holmes 2.

“With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one. One that we have terms and conditions,” Brown told the outlet.

“I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life. It’s like, ‘Millie, shut up. No.’ And I’m like, ‘Understood.'”

“With the ‘Stranger Things’ kids, it’s different,” Brown said about her famous pals. “There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry branded 'nuts' after Meghan Markle 'dampened' friend's party

Prince Harry branded 'nuts' after Meghan Markle 'dampened' friend's party
Kate Middleton seen covering her stomach during latest visit

Kate Middleton seen covering her stomach during latest visit
Kanye West is on '30 day verbal fast' but 'my Twitter still lit'

Kanye West is on '30 day verbal fast' but 'my Twitter still lit'
Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son

Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son
Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Royal family to break with Queen's tradition

Royal family to break with Queen's tradition

The Crown's upcoming season will affect Prince William and Harry's relationship

The Crown's upcoming season will affect Prince William and Harry's relationship

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read
Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years

Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years
Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children

Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children