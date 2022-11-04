 
Friday Nov 04 2022
Genie Music Awards cancels red carpet event 2022: Here's why

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Genie Music Awards 2022 will be taking place without a red carpet event in light of the recent tragedy in Itaewon.

On November 4, Soompi reported that the upcoming award show representatives announced the cancellation of the red carpet event for this year.

The organizer stated that “The 2022 Genie Music Awards red carpet event and on-site coverage of the award ceremony have been cancelled."

They further stated that "As the nation is currently in mourning due to the unfortunate accident, Genie Music has decided to hold the award ceremony in as quiet and calm of an atmosphere as possible, out of the desire to mourn together."

However, the show will be held as per the announced schedule on November 8 in Incheon, although it will be on a smaller scale than initially planned.

Genie Music Awards 2022 will honor music videos released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.

