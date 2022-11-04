 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Prince Harry to 'feel closer' after 'The Crown' season 5: Expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is bound to change after season five of The Crown.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti believes the Netflix series could rub the emotional vein of both the brothers, reminding them shared traumatic past.

He told Express.co.uk: "The Crown will touch much more on their life and the things that affected them, so I think it's inevitable there will be an increased interest in their lives and their history.

"It could make them feel closer or it could make them feel less close."

Mr Sacerdoti said it "will definitely" change their relationship.

He said, "I think that any resurgence of interests in their childhood stories and the difficulties and tragedies that were part of it will definitely be the sort of thing that can make their relationship change."

The Crown season five releases on November 9.

