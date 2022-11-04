 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
Gerard Pique shocks fans with retirement announcement five months after Shakira split

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Gerard Pique sent fans into shock as he announced his retirement from football only five months after he parted ways with his longtime girlfriend Shakira.

The footballer dropped a video on Twitter to address his fans about the decision while revealing that the upcoming match of FC Barcelona against UD Almerí on Saturday would be his last game.

“The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me,” he said in the video.

“Like many of you, I've always been a Barca fan. I was born into a football-loving family of Barca fans. From a very young age, I did not want to become a football player, I wanted to play for Barca.

“I have been thinking a lot about that kid lately, about what little Gerard would have thought had all his dreams come true. That he would make it to the Barca first team, that he would win every trophy possible.

“That he would become a European champion and world champion. That he would play alongside some of the best players in history, and captain the club and make friends for life,” he added.

“It has been 25 years since I joined Barca, I left and I came back. Football has given me everything. I have always said that I would not be in any other team after I left Barca, and that is how it will be.

“This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barca to my children, like my family did with me.

Before concluding, the sports star said, “And you know me, sooner or later, I'll be back. I'll see at the Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always.”

Pique began his career in 1997 at age 10 when he joined the club’s youth team U12B, according to report published by Us Weekly.

He went on to join Manchester United in England in 2004, however, he returned to his home city to play for FC Barcelona four years later.

