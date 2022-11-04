Beyoncé recreates ‘The Proud Family’ look for epic Halloween picture

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their three children got into Halloween spirit as they all dressed up as characters from the iconic Disney Channel animated series, The Proud Family.

On Thursday, Queen Bee, 41, took to her Instagram and posted a rare snap of the Carter clan donning the epic ‘proud family’ costumes.

The Renaissance singer captioned the post, “Family every single day and night.”





Beyoncé rocked the wisecracking grandmother, Suga Mama, and the Proud family matriarch, Trudy for the festive holiday. She wore a gray wig, pink glasses with a silver dress and pink sweater for the picture.

On the opposite side, the megastar donned an orange ensemble with a lime green blazer and a short brunette wig.

Jay-Z channeled Oscar Proud, while Blue Ivy, 10, dressed up as the main character Penny Proud with her hair in pigtails.

Rumi, 5, rocked CeCe Proud outfit and her twin brother, Sir, took on the role of BeBe Proud, wearing an orange shirt and purple shorts.

Beyoncé has a connection to The Proud Family, which premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001. Her former girl group, Destiny’s Child, and sister Solange Knowles sang the show’s theme song.