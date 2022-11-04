Prince Harry ‘swallowed whole’ by ‘green-eyed monster’: ‘Born jealous!’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly transformed into a jealous monster who is ‘barely worth being a spare tyre’ for the Royal Family’s fleet of cars.



These claims have been brought to light by Sky News Australia Andrew Bolt issued these claims in his interview with The Bolt Report.

“I've been trying to work out Prince Harry's problem. And now that he's announced the title of his memoir, which is out next January, I think I've got it.”

“It's nothing more than the green-eyed monster, nothing more than jealousy,” he also added.

“Now, Harry's book is called Spare as in heir and the spare like his job in life, like his whole existence was just to be the spare royal in case brother Prince William met with some sort of accident on the way and couldn't become the next King.”

“And then Harry would step into the void, but of course now William has got his son, daughter and another son, so we don't need Harry anymore.”

“And he seems to be having a real problem being kind of like the spare tyre in the boot of the royal car, but actually never destined to be the rubber on the road.”

The presenter also went on to add, “Check the title of the book in other countries were the heir and spare line doesn't quite translate. In Spanish, the book is called Life in the Shadows.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “In other countries, it's Reserve or even Leftovers. Poor, poor leftover Harry pining in the shadows. Now, Harry himself says this book is about his personal journey from trauma to healing. Healing? Sounds like someone's still wallowing instead.”