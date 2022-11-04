Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self

Lyricist and singer Mariah Carey has just weighed in on the biggest lessons she’s learned since her 12th birthday.



These admissions have been made in Carey’s recent chat with People magazine and she started off by highlighting life in small town NYC.

She started off by highlighting how she reached her peak at 12-years-old and learned ‘valuable lessons’ along the way.

“That's when I learned I was definitely 'other,'” she was quoted telling the outlet.

“It would've been great to actually be a chameleon, but I didn't have the tools for it, meaning we didn't have money.”

She also ended up moving around a lot and so “For people in the white neighborhoods where we lived, it was clear that I was mixed with something.”

“I wasn't, like, the little girl living next door, with the silky long hair and freckles. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's what beauty is supposed to be'. And I didn't fit in with that,” she also added before concluding.