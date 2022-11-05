 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Web Desk

Kate Middleton providing support to ‘under pressure’ Prince William

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Kate Middleton is reportedly providing some much-needed support to an otherwise ‘anxious’ Prince William whose body language indicates that he is ‘under pressure’, as per a body language expert.

After Prince William and wife Kate Middleton stepped out in Scarborough on November 3 to meet with locals, body language expert Judi James analysed their mannerisms to conclude that William is ‘anxious’ with Kate offering non-verbal support to her husband.

Talking to Express UK, James said, “As William comes under pressure yet again from both his brother’s upcoming book and the way his mother has been dealt with in The Crown, there is a return to some of his anxiety rituals that had seemed to have vanished recently.”

She went on to highlight, “As he steps from the car, he begins to fiddle with his clothing, even pulling his jacket across in front of his body in a partial barrier gesture. He rubs his hands together and he lowers his head slightly.”

James then shared how Kate appeared to be in control, saying, “It looks like Kate leading the charge to offer non-verbal support in a display of fondness and unity. “

She then analysed Prince William’s direct interactions with Kate and stated, “There are some words and a moment of eye contact exchanged between the couple as they make their way to their hosts… At one point, Kate offered William a smile and a warm eye expression suggesting a brief motivational moment.”

