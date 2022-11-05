 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth monitored Meghan Markle's 'reckless spreading'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Queen Elizabeth monitored Meghan Markles reckless spreading

Prince Harry reportedly paid Meghan Markle's mother Doria an allowance.She had reportedly left her job just before Megha married Prince Harry.

According to "Royals at War", Queen Elizabeth was monitoring Meghan Markle's reckless spending with a shrewd eye."

Citing sources, the book said, " Meghan spent more than half a million pounds on clothes for public events during 2018, with £1110,000 just on her trip to Africa alone, as well as further cost for her private life--the jewels, the renovation of Frogmore, the allowance for Doria, her private trips back to the US and Canada."

It said Meghan's spending was gossip of the palace staff. The book said during the same period Kate Middleton had spent only £85,000.

More From Entertainment:

Zac Efron refused to star in Matthew Perry's film

Zac Efron refused to star in Matthew Perry's film

Prince Harry's book could be about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's book could be about Meghan Markle

New revelations made about Princess Diana

New revelations made about Princess Diana

Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa

Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa
Strictly's Helen Skelton opens up about joys and difficulties of motherhood

Strictly's Helen Skelton opens up about joys and difficulties of motherhood

Robert Irwin gets criticism by fans who thought he dressed up as Jeffrey Dahmer

Robert Irwin gets criticism by fans who thought he dressed up as Jeffrey Dahmer

‘Friends’ stars ‘very supportive’ of Matthew Perry for ‘coming clean’ in memoir

‘Friends’ stars ‘very supportive’ of Matthew Perry for ‘coming clean’ in memoir
Angelina Jolie felt ‘honoured’ when Zahara asked her to spend homecoming with her

Angelina Jolie felt ‘honoured’ when Zahara asked her to spend homecoming with her
Gemma Arterton announces she's expecting her first child with Rory Keenan

Gemma Arterton announces she's expecting her first child with Rory Keenan
Netflix movies ending in December 2022: Find out their names and removal date

Netflix movies ending in December 2022: Find out their names and removal date
Daniel Craig admits he 'hated' the spotlight after being cast as James Bond

Daniel Craig admits he 'hated' the spotlight after being cast as James Bond
Megan Thee Stallion on Drake’s new song: 'Stop using my shooting for clout’

Megan Thee Stallion on Drake’s new song: 'Stop using my shooting for clout’