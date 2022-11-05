Queen Elizabeth monitored Meghan Markle's 'reckless spreading'

Prince Harry reportedly paid Meghan Markle's mother Doria an allowance.She had reportedly left her job just before Megha married Prince Harry.

According to "Royals at War", Queen Elizabeth was monitoring Meghan Markle's reckless spending with a shrewd eye."

Citing sources, the book said, " Meghan spent more than half a million pounds on clothes for public events during 2018, with £1110,000 just on her trip to Africa alone, as well as further cost for her private life--the jewels, the renovation of Frogmore, the allowance for Doria, her private trips back to the US and Canada."

It said Meghan's spending was gossip of the palace staff. The book said during the same period Kate Middleton had spent only £85,000.