Melon Music Awards discloses artist nominees list for 2022

Saturday Nov 05 2022
Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Melon Music Awards has announced the nominees' list of K-pop music videos and their artists.

The Award ceremony will be held on November 26 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Kakao Bank will present the MMA 2022 for its first in-person event in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The show will honor music videos released between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022.

Album of the Year 

  • BLACKPINK – "BORN PINK"
  • (G)I-DLE – "I NEVER DIE"
  • IU – "Pieces"
  • Lim Young Woong – "IM HERO"
  • NCT DREAM – "Glitch Mode"
  • NewJeans – "New Jeans"
  • PSY – "PSY 9th"
  • Red Velvet – "The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm"
  • SEVENTEEN – "Face The Sun"
  • Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) – "INVU"

Best Song of the Year

  • BE’O – "Counting Stars"
  • BIGBANG – "Still Life"
  • (G)I-DLE – "TOMBOY"
  • IVE – "LOVE DIVE"
  • Jay Park – "GANADARA"
  • Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) – "Drunken Confession"
  • PSY – "That That" (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga)
  • Red Velvet –"Feel My Rhythm"
  • sokodomo – "Merry-Go-Round" (featuring Zion.T and Wonstein) (produced by Slom)
  • Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation) – "INVU"

Best Group (Male)

  • BIGBANG
  • BTS
  • MONSTA X
  • NCT DREAM
  • SEVENTEEN

Best Group (Female)

  • aespa
  • BLACKPINK
  • (G)I-DLE
  • IVE
  • NewJeans

Best Solo Artist (Male)

  • 10cm
  • BE’O
  • BIG Naughty
  • Lim Young Woong
  • PSY
  • Best Solo Artist (Female)
  • Choi Ye Na
  • IU
  • Kassy
  • KyoungSeo
  • Taeyeon (Girls’ Generation)

Netizen Popularity Award

  • BIGBANG
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Ha Sung Woon
  • IVE
  • Kim Ho Joong
  • Lim Young Woong
  • NCT 127
  • NCT DREAM
  • SEVENTEEN

