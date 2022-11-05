Prince Harry used as 'scapegoat' to 'protect' Crown: Meghan Markle pal

Prince Harry is embracing the titles he was given by his family, says Meghan Markle pal.

Royal author and Meghan biographer, Omid Scobie, says the book "shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise" to royal followers.

"Harry finally owning the term after a lifetime of being called it," he added.

The word 'Spare' is "one of the most defining aspects of his royal existence."

Mr Scobie said of the term: "A spare also carries a purpose rarely acknowledged by any royal or palace official — the resident scapegoat to protect the Crown and higher ranking family members."

Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023.

