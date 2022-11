Netflix upcoming movies, series releasing November 7th-12th: Full list

Netflix offers its audience a wide collection of movies, series, anime, and documentaries to entertain.

Here is the scheduled list of Netflix's upcoming releases between November 7 to November 13, 2022.

Coming to Netflix on November 7:

Behind Every Star Netflix Original Series

Deepa & Anoop (Season 2) Netflix Original Series – Kids cartoon series. Coming to Netflix on November 8:

Minions & More

Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special

The Claus Family 2 (2022) Netflix Original Film –

Triviaverse (2022) Netflix Original Special Coming to Netflix on November 9:

Angels & Demons (2009)

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original Series

The Railway Man (2013)

The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original Film – Animated feature film Coming to Netflix on November 10:

Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix Original Film

Lost Bullet 2: Back For More (2022) Netflix Original Film

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – Spanish reality series.

State of Alabama vs. Britanny Smith Netflix Original Series

Warrior Nun (Season 2) Netflix Original Series Coming to Netflix on November 11:

Ancient Apocalypse (Season 1) Netflix Original Documentary.

Capturing the Killer Nurse (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Dinner At My Place (2022) – African romantic comedy movie

Don’t Leave (2022) Netflix Original Film – Turkish romance movie

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Goosebumps (2015)

Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County (Seasons 1-2)

Monica, O My Darling (2022) Netflix Original Film

My Father’s Dragon (2022) Netflix Original Film – Animation movie

Something Necessary (2013) – African drama. Coming to Netflix on November 12:

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)