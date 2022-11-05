Kanye West fans regret rapper’s tattoos amid anti-Semitic controversy

File footage

Kanye West has suffered severe consequences of his anti-Semitic remarks. The rapper has been dropped from multi-million dollars partnership with major music and fashion brands.

Following West’s recent anti-Semitic rants, some of his die-hard fans have started to scrub their connections with the rapper.

Many of his fans, who expressed their love and support to West by inking lyrics of his sings on their bodies, are now left with serious regrets.

Ashley Smith, 20, a musician from Cardiff, Wales, told The Post, “When I actually saw that he was making these comments about Jewish people, it was just gut-wrenching — this guy was supposed to be like one of my heroes, someone that I aspire to be like in making music and recording music.”

Smith got phrase Which / One, from West’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo, tattooed on his wrist in June.

At the time, West, who also goes by Ye, was an inspiration to the young musician. Smith first revealed on TikTok about needing a [expletive ‘laser removal, but ultimately decided to have it blacked out with a plain bar of ink.

“Earlier on today, I actually booked a tattoo consultation about covering it up,” he told the publication. “I couldn’t care less about the design, I just want it off my body.”

Another TikToker, @jerry182269, shared, “You know, I gotta say, really starting to regret this tattoo [from] when I was 18,” showing off his colorful Kanye 808s & Heartbreak-inspired bicep tattoo.

“That aged so poorly. I do not affiliate with his current mindset or anything he is saying. He is outwardly racist and a disgusting man. He is anti-Semitic,” said a third TikToker user, @virgobarbie666, who quickly addressed having multiple tattoos of West.