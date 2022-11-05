Kylie Jenner sparks fallout rumours with Kendall over birthday snub

Kylie Jenner has ignited rumours that she and Kendall Jenner are beefing after snubbing her sister on her birthday.

The supermodel received heartwarming birthday messages and tributes from her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner.

However, fans of the reality TV stars noticed that Kylie was the only family member who has not posted any wishes for Kendall on social media.

"Maybe they beefing again. Are they filming for the show right now?" one fan wrote in an online thread as per The Mirror.

"Why hasn’t Kylie posted a birthday post for Kenny? Because she didn’t want to,” another wrote as one mentioned, "They literally have each other’s number.”

“Kylie could have simply just texted Kendall and be done with her," the comment added as a fourth person argued: "Why does Kylie have to if they're beefing?