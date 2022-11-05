Amanda Holden gives out major Victoria Beckham vibes with latest pictures in stylish wear

Amanda Holden is giving off major Victoria Beckham vibes in a fashionable outfit.



The TV star, 51, is known for her style statements and her fans anxiously wait for her new pictures.

Amanda has once again stunned fans with her stunning look as she shared a photo of herself looking chic, and giving off "Victoria Beckham vibes.

She was dressed in a stylish purple roll neck and green trousers. Amanda even had one hand in her pocket, which is similar to how Victoria poses.

Stepping back to show the full outfit, Amanda told her Instagram followers: "Good morning, Today is a sort of, snuggly outfit, really."

"I really like purple and green together, I feel like it has a sort of Victoria Beckham vibe," she continued, beaming as she likened herself to the Spice Girls icon.

