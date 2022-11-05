 
entertainment
Lilibet, Archie to be punished for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's doing?

King Charles III, who wants to defuse the tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family, will give befitting response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if they try to damage the Firm.

The new monarch, 73, has reportedly made "various threats" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, warning "they will find themselves ostracised" if significant damage is done to the Royal Family," Tom Bower told The Mirror.

The author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors went on: "First of all, I do not think their children will get titles if they go ahead and slander the Royal Family.

“I am sure it [Harry's memoir] contains a lot of very damaging material about Charles, William, Kate and of course against Camilla.”

It suggests that Lilibet and Archie, who have also been strange to their royal cousins and not enjoying a life they could as part of the royal family, would be deprived of their titles due to their father and mother's behaviour towards their royal relative.

Tom also tried to explain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "very worried" about King Charles stripping them of their Sussex title if they "misbehave".

