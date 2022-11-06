 
Aaron Carter dies at 34

Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

According to reports, he was found unresponsive earlier this morning by a friend and later pronounced dead.

Carter rose to fame as a child pop star with songs like "I want candy".

CNN confirmed the news while citing a source close to the family.

The 34-year-old was the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter.

The singer started his career opening for the Backstreet Boys on a number of tours and concerts, and also had a successful solo career.

Aaron Carter sold millions of copies of his four albums during the late 90s and early noughties, the first of which was when he was only nine years old.

The star transitioned into rap, and also appeared in Broadway musicals and on the US TV show Dancing With The Stars.


