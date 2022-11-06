King Charles 'lovechild' told to 'fight for right' as he looks 'just like Camilla'

King Charles III alleged 'love child' has shared a photo with mother Camilla and internet is shocked.

Netizens were quick to point out that Simon Dorante-Day looks more like the Queen Consort more than her own son, Tom Parker Bowles.

The 56-year-old captioned the post: "an interesting comparison".

One commenter on Facebook said: “Simon, you look like your Mom more than Tom does.”

A second person wrote: “[It] amazes me every time that I see the same photos, the comparisons, how on earth is this not being acknowledged.”

Another person wrote: “I’ve noticed some photos of William and yourself, [both] looks and face shapes are very much alike.”



“Love you, Simon, please fight for your right” and another person wrote, “I hope one day it becomes official."



This photo comparison comes amid Simon's demands of getting a paternity test from King Charles III. The father-of-nine believes he was conceived and sent away when the King and Camilla were just 17.