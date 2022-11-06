Camilla ex-husband 'infidelity' drove her back to King Charles: Expert

Queen Consort Camilla tried her best to save marriage to ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, reveals an expert.



Journalist Petronella Wyatt claims that Camilla was “passionately in love with the raffish Parker Bowles” and he played a “pivotal” role in bringing her closer to now-husband, Charles.

Ms Wyatt claimed: “Contrary to the public perception of Camilla as a marriage-wrecker, it was her husband who began having affairs.”

Distance from Andrew and extra-marital affairs “left [Camilla] feeling crushed and unwanted”, according to Ms Wyatt.

She told Daily Mail that Camilla then “sought solace in a man who needed her more."

Camilla could sustain her marriage to Andrew from 1973 and 1995. She then married King Charles in 2005.