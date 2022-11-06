Rachel Zegler wraps up shoot for ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

Rachel Zegler loved every second of her shoot on the set of The Hunger Games spin-off.

The star, 21, tweeted out pictures of herself holding the clapperboard with a glimpse of the set in the background as she wrapped up filming.

The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the Suzanne Collins' prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

"I have loved every second. And that's a wrap," she wrote on Twitter.

"Many many many more words come to mind, but I shan't bore you by pretending I have anything new to offer you with my thoughts," Zegler added in a followup tweet. "Just know I am thankful. Just know I love telling stories. Just know I am so happy with real life. Happy wrap, my songbirds."

The upcoming film is being directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed the last three Hunger Games movies. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are also returning as producers. Collins, Tim Palen, and Jim Miller will executive-produce the film, which features a screenplay by Assassin's Creed writer Michael Lesslie.

The movie will tell the tale of a teenage Coriolanus Snow (played by Donald Sutherland in the original movies) before he becomes the authoritarian president of Panem.

According to the studio synopsis, the story takes place around the 10th annual Hunger Games. Coriolanus, much to his chagrin, is picked to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, a young female tribute from the impoverished District 12. "But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favour. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."