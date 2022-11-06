 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 06 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles praised for his latest move

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew apparently received latest snub from King Charles III as commemorative wreaths laid by the Dukes have been removed from display ahead of Remembrance Day, according to new reports. 

There are speculations that the new King has sent a clear message to Andrew an Harry about his future intentions as he reportedly does not want to give any new responsibilities to the disgraced or non-working royals.

However, some royal fans are admiring the move as they have often asked the monarch to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles, with one wrote: 'good decision'.

Andrew and Harry were also not permitted to wear military dress for several royal events, including the Queen's state funeral.

It is to mention here that wreaths lain in memory of fallen soldiers by other senior royals are still on show at the Poppy Factory in west London, according to The Mirror, but those placed by Harry and Andrew have been "got rid of".

“Harry used to have his wreath on display in the centre’s old exhibiting area, but it isn’t any more. We’ve got rid of it – and all the duplicates we kept too,” a source told the publication.

