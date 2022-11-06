King Charles leaves Rishi Sunak in stitches with his sweet gesture to Stella McCartney

Britain's new monarch King Charles III left renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney flustered with kiss during a reception at Buckingham Palace last week.



The King welcomed UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and fashion designer Stella McCartney among others at reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Cop27 climate change summit.



The monarch's King Charles left fashion designer Stella McCartney flustered after she forgot how to greet him at a Buckingham Palace reception ahead of the the UN climate change summit Cop27.



Charles greeted her with kisses on the cheeks as Stella said: "Your Majesty, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do any more."



Sunak, who introduced the daughter of Beatle Sir Paul McCartney to the King, could not control his emotions and burst into laughter while witnessing amazing moments between the two.

King Charles also thanked Rishi Sunak and Stella McCartney for attending the event, and the Prime Minister replied: "It's all about what you’ve done."