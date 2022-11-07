 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
Web Desk

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle with her latest post?

Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly teased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their latest post about carol service announcement.

The Princess of Wales is all set to host another Christmas carol service this year on 15 December, dedicated to the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be no-shows at the royal family's festivities again this year as the Fab Four's Windsor walkabout was not the magic ship fix even so many hoped it might be.

Taking to social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an expressive message about their Christmas plans, asking everyone to join them. 

Alongside a clip, they wrote: "A date for your diary this December! And you can join us for this very special Carol Service on @ITV on Christmas Eve."

Kate, who's over the moon to host the big event once again, apparently mocked the Sussexes with the caption of her post.

Harry, Meghan and their kids, Lilibet and Archie, are unlikely to celebrate this Christmas with their royal relatives as their relationships with the rest of the royal family not magically repaired.

