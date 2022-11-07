Prince William gives fans hint into a chat with England footballers Harry Kane, Declan Rice

Future King Prince William enjoyed meeting with England football stars Harry Kane, Declan Rice on Sunday ahead of World Cup.

The Prince of Wales mesmerised fans as he gave them a hint into a conversation he shared with the England's athletes.

Kate Middleton's hubby took to twitter to share an adorable picture of his meeting with the stars, captioning: "Coming tomorrow."



Harry Edward Kane MBE is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the England national team. While, Declan Rice plays as a defensive midfielder for West Ham United.

The Prince of Wales enjoyed chat with the players. The game is very special to the future King.