 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William gives fans hint into a chat with England footballers Harry Kane, Declan Rice

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Prince William gives fans hint into a chat with England footballers Harry Kane, Declan Rice

Future King Prince William enjoyed meeting with England football stars Harry Kane, Declan Rice on Sunday ahead of World Cup.

The Prince of Wales mesmerised fans as he gave them a hint into a conversation he shared with the England's athletes.

Kate Middleton's hubby took to twitter to share an adorable picture of his meeting with the stars, captioning: "Coming tomorrow."

Harry Edward Kane MBE is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and captains the England national team. While, Declan Rice plays as a defensive midfielder for West Ham United.

The Prince of Wales enjoyed chat with the players. The game is very special to the future King.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle with her latest post?

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle with her latest post?
Rachel Stevens addresses S Club 7 reunion: 'one million percent up for it’

Rachel Stevens addresses S Club 7 reunion: 'one million percent up for it’
Ashley Roberts looks stylish in black- mini dress as she steps out with Janette Manrara

Ashley Roberts looks stylish in black- mini dress as she steps out with Janette Manrara
King Charles III Coronation: Buckingham Palace makes big announcement

King Charles III Coronation: Buckingham Palace makes big announcement
Shakira all smiles as she spends time with children after Gerard Pique's retirement news

Shakira all smiles as she spends time with children after Gerard Pique's retirement news
'EastEnders’ star Danniella Westbrook shares her 'stunning' transformation on 49th birthday

'EastEnders’ star Danniella Westbrook shares her 'stunning' transformation on 49th birthday
Kate Middleton leaves fans puzzled with her artistic post about Christmas plans

Kate Middleton leaves fans puzzled with her artistic post about Christmas plans
Priyanka Chopra leaves fans awe-struck as she gives off 70’s vibes in new snaps

Priyanka Chopra leaves fans awe-struck as she gives off 70’s vibes in new snaps
Harry Styles postpones LA concerts until January 2023

Harry Styles postpones LA concerts until January 2023
Duran Duran recalls special memories of Princess Diana, ‘it’s been emotional’

Duran Duran recalls special memories of Princess Diana, ‘it’s been emotional’
Prince Harry, Andrew fail to win King Charles' trust

Prince Harry, Andrew fail to win King Charles' trust
Kate Middleton flaunts her charm as she attends Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Kate Middleton flaunts her charm as she attends Rugby World Cup quarter-final