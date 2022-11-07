 
Johnson Beharry received email about Queen Elizabeth's funeral before her death

The day former British prime minister Liz Truss met Queen Elizabeth, Victoria Cross winner Johnson Beharry was put on alert for the monarch's.

According to Daily Mail, Beharry said that he assumed the email he received was royal protocol.

He said he got a call 24 hours later to ask him if he could confirm that he was available.after he did not replied to the email.

According to the publication, he assumed it was the palace 'updating the process' and said he would do anything needed.

Two after after the prime minister met the monarch, the palace announced that the Queen had died.

It said Beharry had previously agreed to be part of Operation London Bridge, the process for after the Queen's death- and known about it.

