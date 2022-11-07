Gigi Hadid leaves Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover

The American model Gigi Hadid announced that she is quitting Twitter calling it a “cesspool of hate & bigotry.”

On Friday, the 27-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram that she has deactivated her Twitter account, after Elon Musk’s takeover of the site and amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team.

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Hadid wrote of Musk, “it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of.”

She also apologized to her fans on the platform, while writing that she loved connecting with them.

“I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone,” she continued, “nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

Alongside her announcement post she added Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh’s tweet about being laid off from the tech giant.

For the unversed, Twitter has fired nearly half of the employees on Friday with an email to staff explaining the cuts were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”